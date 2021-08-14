Unknown assailants open fire at Khadija Siddiqui’s residence

LAHORE: Khadija Siddiqui ─ who was stabbed more than two dozen times in 2016 ─ was unhurt after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at her car parked outside her residence in Lahore’s Gulberg area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, in her complaint to the police, Siddiqui wrote that she was at her home when she heard a gunshot. Khadija said when she went outside to investigate, she saw that a bullet had hit her car that was parked outside her house.

In a complaint, Siddiqui further stated that she was attacked in 2016 as well and her life was in danger. She has asked the police to take action.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, Punjab govt spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that CM Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has summoned a report from CCPO Lahore.

Fayyaz Chohan also telephoned Khadija and assured her of a transparent inquiry into the incident. He said that miscreants behind the firing incident would be brought to justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently the convict in the Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case, Shah Hussain, was released before the completion of his five-year jail term for attacking the girl with a knife, stabbing her 23 times besides injuring her sister in 2016.

The convict Shah Hussain was released from jail before the Eidul Azha festival on July 17, who had been awarded five-year imprisonment on January 26, 2019.

The imprisonment period of Shah Hussain was reduced following the remission in sentences on different occasions.

He had attacked Khadija Siddiqui, a student at a private law college, with a knife on May 3, 2016, on a busy Lahore street when she and her six-year-old sister Sofia Siddiqui were about to get into the car.