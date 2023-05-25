Saturday, May 27, 2023
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Unknown men kidnap dogs, video goes viral

test

A video of three unidentified men kidnapping dogs in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

India news agency G Plus shared the CCTV footage of the dognapping in Guwahati city on YouTube. It showed the men luring the canines with food and shoving them into the car.

Two of the dogs reportedly got away but one of them was taken away in the vehicle.

There were surprising comments on the video. Here are some of them.

It is not the first case of dognapping in the sub-continent.

Earlier, a video of four men kidnapping a pet dog from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood made rounds.

CCTV footage showed the four men on a motorcycle kidnap the dog. The pet owner said her dog, named “Zuzu”, was abducted from Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 7.

She said her mother took the dog for a walk. Finding an opportunity, the men lured the dog toward them and took him away.

Web Desk
+ posts

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.