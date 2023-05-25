Unknown men kidnap dogs, video goes viral

A video of three unidentified men kidnapping dogs in India is going viral on social media.

India news agency G Plus shared the CCTV footage of the dognapping in Guwahati city on YouTube. It showed the men luring the canines with food and shoving them into the car.

Two of the dogs reportedly got away but one of them was taken away in the vehicle.

There were surprising comments on the video. Here are some of them.

Those Must be dog meat lover people 🤮🤮🤮 — Birinchi Saikia (@Birinch70797465) May 23, 2023

Very surprising — JAY NARAYAN PATNAIK (@jaynarayanp) May 23, 2023

Thats the work of dog squad (if we have any).Running street dogs indeed pose a potential risk to bikers or drivers and may potentially lead to accidents — Jitendra Saraf (@jitendrasaraf) May 23, 2023

It is not the first case of dognapping in the sub-continent.

Earlier, a video of four men kidnapping a pet dog from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood made rounds.

CCTV footage showed the four men on a motorcycle kidnap the dog. The pet owner said her dog, named “Zuzu”, was abducted from Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 7.

She said her mother took the dog for a walk. Finding an opportunity, the men lured the dog toward them and took him away.