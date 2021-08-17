Unknown men knock down Ranjit Singh statue outside Lahore Fort

LAHORE: For the third time since 2019, the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh erected outside Lahore fort, a.k.a. Shahi Qila, has been vandalized on Tuesday by unknown men, ARY News reported.

However, the suspect involved in the vandalism has been apprehended by the police after his CCTV footage of the act went public.

The arrest came after Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said took incident’s notice and ensured action against the incident.

CCPO Dogar instructed the SP City to reach the scene and take control of the situtation.

The suspect, one Rizwan, vandalized the statue with a hammer and toppled it down from its rearing horse.

Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled on his 180th death anniversary

The sculpture of Ranjit Singh was unveiled at the Lahore Fort’s historic Mai Jindan Haveli to mark the 180th death anniversary on June 30, 2019.

The government had taken eight months to finish the eight-foot-tall statue of the king sitting on his favourite horse named Kahar Bahar, a gift from Dost Muhammad Khan, the founder of the Barakzai dynasty.

However it was vandalized twice before today and reinstated each time.