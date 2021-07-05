Unreleased Irrfan Khan film ‘Dubai Return’ released on YouTube

The unreleased Irrfan Khan starrer Dubai Return is now available to stream on YouTube, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan shared.

The film is available to watch on Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube channel, more than a decade after it premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2005. Apart from the late Irrfan Khan, it also stars Vijay Maurya, Razak Khan, and Divya Dutta, and was directed by Aditya Bhattacharya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Babil took to Instagram on Saturday to share a poster of the film, announcing its YouTube release much to the delight of Irrfan’s fans. The poster features a drawing of Irrfan Khan in a hat and quirky shades. “Releasing tomorrow on YouTube!” he wrote.

According to reports, the film never saw a theatrical release due to technical and legal issues.

Irrfan Khan passed away at 53 in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer, leaving his legacy behind in his son Babil who aspires to be an actor like his father. Earlier last week, he announced that he had dropped out of college to focus solely on acting, bidding his college friends goodbye in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

“Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye, University of Westminster,” he said.