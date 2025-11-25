26 bottled water brands found unsafe for human consumption

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) on Tuesday declared 26 bottled water brands unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

The Government of Pakistan has mandated PCRWR to monitor bottled and mineral water brands quarterly and publicly share findings to ensure consumer awareness and safeguard public health.

For the third quarter of 2025 (July–September), PCRWR collected 205 samples of bottled/mineral water from 21 major cities across the country.

A comparison of laboratory results with the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) bottled water standards revealed that 26 brands failed to meet safety criteria, rendering them unfit for drinking.

“The poor quality of drinking water has forced a large cross-section of citizens to buy bottled water. However, many mineral water companies were found selling contaminated water,” PCRWR said in a statement.

Brands Contaminated with Chemical Pollutants

Excess Sodium: Pure Drinking Water, Premium Drinking Water, Eltsen, Purifa

Excess Arsenic: Natural Pure Life, Aqua Nest, Premium Safa Purified Water, Piyo Pani Bottled Drinking Water, Wolga

Brands Contaminated with Bacteria

Seventeen brands were found microbiologically unsafe due to bacterial contamination, including: A2Z Pure Drinking Water, New Mehran, Zalmi, Pure Life, Deer Drinking Water, Dream Pure, Gulf, Crystal Aqua, Ruha Water, Pure Drinking Water, Premium Drinking Water, Fresh Aqua, Asia Healthy Drinking Water, Isberg, Lasani, Wolga, and Maya Premium Drinking Water.

PCRWR advised consumers to verify the quality status of bottled water brands they use and remain cautious about potential health risks.

Click here to read the full report.