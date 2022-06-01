Unsolved mystery: 62 school kids who claimed to have witnessed ‘aliens’

28 years ago, dozens of school kids in Ruwa, Zimbabwe claimed to have witnessed a UFO landing at a field outside the building.

The unusual incident dates back to almost 3 decades, when 62 pupils of Ariel School in Ruwa, Zimbabwe, claimed to have witnessed aliens in September 1994. The kids said that they saw a disc-shaped craft from the sky landing at a field outside the Ariel school.

Furthermore, the kids mentioned having ‘observed figures with grey skin, and large, black eyes’ during the 10-15 minute long experience.

Although there have been many similar cases of extra-terrestrial objects being spotted on the land, this one in specific got the attention of experts due to a large number of witnesses claiming the same fact.

Now, those spectators have been given a chance to tell their side in a documentary called ‘Ariel Phenomenon’, directed by Randall Nickerson who was one of the witnesses of the scene.

Nickerson told a British tabloid that the witnesses ‘must have their chance to be heard and not have their experience dismissed’.

“We have to be able to be truthful about people’s experiences and say ‘well, maybe we don’t understand what is going on’,” he stated. “It is necessary at this point, we are seeing more and more as our technology develops. It is something we have to have a conversation about and explore – and Ariel is a big part of that.”

