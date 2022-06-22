Unsolved mystery: A teen model who disappeared after 3 phone calls

Almost four decades ago, a teen supermodel and rising actor, Tammy Leppert, known for her work in the 1983 film ‘Scarface’, vanished mysteriously after a couple of urgent phone calls.

At the young age of 18, a beauty queen named Tammy Leppert had conquered over 280 pageant titles out of the 300 she participated in since the age of four, along with a starring role in the 1983 movie ‘Scarface’ to her acting credits.

But what happened weeks later was spine-chilling, when her ultra-glam life crumbled after being convinced with a life threat that someone out there was on a hunt to kill her – as she claimed to have ‘seen something’ while being at a party which she ‘shouldn’t have’.

On July 6, 1983, Tammy who had been planning to move to Hollywood for the progress in her acting career – mysteriously vanished from Cocoa Beach in Florida, after attempting three phone calls to her friends.

Leppert tried to reach her friends thrice but failed to get through the ‘urgent’ calls, before being vanished in the thin air. Even cops were left completely mystified with no clues and concrete suspects, while her body was never found, nor any proof of life was recovered.

At least 14 sets of human remains have been examined in this span to search for Tammy – but all of them have been ruled out. Cops and her desperate family are still no closer to finding answers in the bizarre missing case even after almost four decades of disappearance.

Two suspected serial killers – named The Beauty Queen Killer and The Vampire Rapist – have been linked to the case but neither has been proven, while, her family also fear that she may have become mixed up in a potential drug gang and became a target because she ‘knew too much’.

Some of the rumours also suggested that she may have been pregnant at the time of her death. Additionally, someone also reported to the detectives that the rising actor had run away to become a nurse, despite her mum claiming Tammy was deathly afraid of blood.

