More restrictions for unvaccinated people in Punjab from Sep 15

LAHORE: Punjab government has notified a ban on unvaccinated people from operating transport and home delivery services and entry to public office in the province from September 15, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to a notification issued from the Punjab health department, staff of trains, buses, vans, coasters, taxis and home delivery have been given a timeframe to get partially vaccinated by September 15 and get their second dose before October 15 in order to operate their services.

Similarly, the public dealing offices whether private or public will not entertain unvaccinated people after September 15 and partially vaccinated after October 15.

Moreover, public transport would not be allowed to ply on roads without COVID vaccination from September 15 and complete vaccination from October 15.

The restrictions will remain in place in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahimyar Khan and Sialkot.

The restrictions, according to secretary health Punjab, would come into force in phases and awareness would also be created among masses to expedite the immunization process.

On September 1, the Punjab government had announced new restrictions to tackle the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the restrictions had been imposed in 25 districts except “high disease prevalence” cities where a lockdown was announced on August 27.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect in territorial limits of Punjab except High Disease Prevalence Cities (Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan) and shall remain in force till 5th of September 2021,” read the notification.

Following are the restrictions outlined in the notification: