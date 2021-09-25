Unvaccinated travellers to face new curbs in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Saturday issued new Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the transport sector, ARY News reported.

According to new orders, the provincial home department has made vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for travel on the motorways in Sindh.

The provincial government has also declared vaccination mandatory for passengers travelling via buses, trains across the province.

The Home Department team will run a special campaign on September 26 and 27 to check vaccination cards of passengers, staff of bus stops, and taxi drivers.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel on the motorways and highways while police will arrest unvaccinated staffers at bus stops, as per the order.

All passengers will be required to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them during travel, the notification said.

The provincial home department has issued strict directives to Sindh police in this connection.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday warned unvaccinated people nationwide and said that they would be facing major restrictions from September 30 onwards.

In a video message from his Twitter handle, the interior minister said that unvaccinated people should receive their first and second doses ahead of September 30 as strict restrictions will come into force afterwards.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday took strict decisions to expedite COVID-19 vaccination process as now it has decided to restrict unvaccinated people from travelling through air, railway and road transport.

Those who have not been vaccinated will be banned to travel by air, railway and transportation means nor they will be allowed to enter any hotel and shopping mall.