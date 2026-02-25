Update for those interested in making driving license in month of Ramadan

RAWALPINDI: Residents of Rawalpindi are being provided driving license services simply by presenting their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) during the month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

Driving license facilities have remained fully operational throughout the holy month. City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi reported that as many as 67,300 citizens have utilized these facilities so far this month, with more than 13,500 new driving licenses issued.

Officials stated that visitors are being served Iftar at the centers. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam remarked that citizens are “guests of God” and that it is a pleasure to serve them.

The CTO further explained that licensing services are available to every Pakistani citizen upon showing their CNIC, while motorcyclists are being issued both learner permits and permanent licenses on the same day.

Farhan Aslam emphasized that providing licenses based on merit and with respect remains the department’s top priority.

“A driver possessing a license is a symbol of self-confidence and law-abiding identity,” he added.