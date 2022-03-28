Upper Dir: 7 dead, 8 hurt as van plunges into ravine

UPPER DIR: At least seven people were killed while eight others injured when a van they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Upper Dir district on Monday.

According to police, the accident took place in the district’s Patrak area. They said women and children were among those killed in the accident.

On getting information, ambulances rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate word on their identities.

On March 15, seven members of a family were killed when a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Khanpur tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district. The family was travelling from Khanpur to Rahim Yar Khan when their vehicle plunged into the Abbasia canal near Kot Samaba 86-pul.

The deceased included Nasreen Bibi (50), Rabia Bibi (30), Faizan (20), Mubashir (7) Atif (9), Rafique and Mushtaq.

