Ur Airlines emergency landing in Baghdad: VIDEO

BAGHDAD: In recent airline emergency landing incidents, a flight operated by Ur Airlines, which was en route from Najaf to Beirut, had to make an emergency landing at Baghdad International Airport due to a technical fault in its pressurisation system, ARY News reported.

Before the emergency landing in Baghdad took place, passengers onboard the Iraqi aircraft had experienced great panic as cabin pressure issues prompted the crew to initiate precautionary landing procedures.

In a video circulating on social media, the tense situation inside the cabin can be seen, showing upset passengers reacting to the evolving scenario.

According to the reports, the aircraft made a safe landing in Baghdad with no injuries reported. Later on, Ur Airlines confirmed the incident, describing the cause as a “technical issue” that required an emergency landing.

The airline ensured that all passengers who were onboard and the crew members were unharmed, and that the airline was arranging alternatives to transport travellers to Beirut.



Iraqi Airways, in response to the people’s gossip, released a statement to clarify some rumours. They said the fleet that made an emergency landing at Baghdad International Airport does belong to them. They said, “The stories saying one of our planes landed in an emergency are false. That aircraft belongs to another airline and has nothing to do with Iraqi Airways,”.

The national carrier reaffirmed its pledge to international aviation safety standards and regular fleet inspections.

The incident has sparked new discussions about how to keep flights safe and why it’s essential for airlines to share information during emergencies clearly.

Earlier, following heavy rainfall and stormy weather in Karachi last week, a private flight from Islamabad to Karachi was diverted amid stormy weather, due to a disruption in PIA operations.

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, a private airline flight from Islamabad to Karachi faced severe stormy weather, causing the pilot to abort landing in Karachi and return safely to Islamabad.