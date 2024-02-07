Urdu version of federal laws launched

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has launched Urdu translation of federal laws for the general public on the website and mobile apps of the ministry.

A press statement issued here read that the step was taken on directives of Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmad Irfan Aslam. The purpose of this initiative is to provide easy access to the general public in Urdu. So far, most frequently viewed Laws have been uploaded on the said website.

Besides, the ministry is developing a digital archiving system to save documents. This system will have features such as version control, an intelligent search system and user logs.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has developed a Library Management Information System which is a web-based off-the-shelf system, developed internally by the project team accessible link http://LMIS.molaw.gov.pk.

All employees of the Federal Government can access the books and after having membership the books can be issued. Currently, 9679 books are digitally catalogued on the system.