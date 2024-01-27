25.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 27, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Urea crisis with variation in prices continue in country

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The country facing persistent urea shortage crisis despite importing 2,00,000 tonnes of the fertilizer, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

Urea fertilizer being sold across the country at various rates in black market. Urea selling prices showing significant variations within the country.

There is 1530 rupees difference in price of urea bag between Lahore and Hyderabad. The price of urea bag has been Rs 5350 in Hyderabad but the per bag price of urea has been 3,800 rupees, according to a document.

A urea bag being sold at 5200 rupees in Bannu, while 5000 rupees in Peshawar, Rs 4848 in Quetta, 4800 per bag in Sukkur, 4850 in Rawalpindi and 5000 rupees in Gujranwala according to a document.

Sources said that country required 7 million metric tonnes of urea each year. This year local production of urea remained 6.4 mln tonnes.

The government permitted import of two Lac tonnes of urea in November, the country still required a shortage of 4,00,000 tonnes for Rabi crops, sources added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.