Urea price hits Rs4,200 per 50kg bag

The price of a 50kg bag of urea fertilizer has been jacked up by Rs400 to reach Rs4,200 in the country last week, ARY News reported, quoting an official document.

As per details, the urea fertilizer reported a surge in its price in various cities of Pakistan during the last week.

The commodity’s price was jacked up by Rs400 per 5okg in Faisalabad, while Rs250 was increased on per bag of urea in Lahore.

In Hyderabad, the price of 50kg urea fertilizer increased by Rs200 while the same reported surge of Rs176 in Larkana.

Last year, the interior ministry’s report pointed out hoarders and smugglers in provinces behind the fertilizer shortage in the country and increase in prices.

“In Sindh 40 dealers, Balochistan 28 and Punjab 24 dealers were involved in fertilizer hoarding,” according to the report. “Two smugglers from Mirpur Khas smuggled 300 metric tonnes of fertilizer,” the report disclosed.

“Fifteen smugglers belonged to Balochistan and two to Punjab involved in the corrupt practice,” the report said.