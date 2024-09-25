Urmila Matondkar files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

web analytics
Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, after 8 years of marriage.

As reported by Indian media, Urmila Matondkar has filed for divorce, from her model-businessman husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, after being married for eight years, revealed an anonymous source from the Mumbai court.

Further confirming the development, a source close to the ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ actor later said, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court.”

While the details of their split are yet to be unveiled, the insider shared that their divorce is not happening on mutual terms.

It is to be noted here that Matondkar, 50, tied the knot with the model and businessman from Kashmir, Mir, 40, in an intimate ceremony, on February 4, 2016. The duo later had a Nikah, after they visited the  Golden Temple in Amritsar.

They had first met in 2014, at Indian couturier Manish Malhotra’s niece’s wedding.

Due to the inter-faith marriage and the 10-year age gap between Matondkar and Mir, their union garnered significant attention from the media as well as the public.

