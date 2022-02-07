Urmila Matondkar supports Shah Rukh Khan in controversy

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar extended her support to fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan after he was accused of disrespecting the body of Indian legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The situation started when her Chamatkar co-star was reciting prayers for the deceased during her funeral. He had held his hands in dua. After he was done, he lowered his hands and masks before blowing on her body.

A worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party Arun Yadav shared a video of the moment. He claimed that the Bollywood superstar spat on it.

Related – Lata Mangeshkar demise: Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan attacked by extremist goons

The veteran celebrity, commenting on the situation, reportedly said that the country has stooped to such a low that praying equals spitting.

In an interview, the actor had earlier said that it was sad to see politics reaching to low levels. She praised her fellow actor for proving his mettle in the entertainment industry across the world through his work.

Related: Urmila Matondkar: The actress who disappeared from the screen

The Daud star is known for speaking out against political and social issues of India on her social media platform.

Earlier, Urmila Matondkar took the Indian government to task for it’s desperate attempts to portray everything is normal in occupied Kashmir. She claimed that it was attempted to show a “rosy picture of normalcy” in the valley is beyond pathetic.

Govt.’s desperate attempts to show “rosy picture of normalcy”in JnK is beyond pathetic. With #370Scrapped and talks of bright future,till when is this torture of local people and leaders going to end? How is “sabka vishwas” ever possible like this??#KashmirStillUnderCurfew https://t.co/69AA8oJTst — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 24, 2019

Urmila Matondkar had questioned that amid scrapping of Article 370 and talks of bright future “when is this torture of local people [of occupied Kashmir] and leaders going to end?”

I was in Kashmir on this #Eid last year..it was the most pious,cultured and joyous Eid. Now I pray for all in Kashmir that they’re out of their torture n darkness soon and with heavy heart wish you all #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/IRxDlOhf7z — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 12, 2019

Moreover, the actor admitted to celebrating the most pious, cultured and joyous Eid back in 2018.

Comments