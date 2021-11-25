Thursday, November 25, 2021
Web Desk

Uroosa Siddiqui leaves fans amazed with drastic weight loss

The surprised transformation of actress Uroosa Siddiqui has taken the internet by storm. The actress’s fans are curious to know the reason behind her rapid weight loss. 

Uroosa shared new clicks on her Instagram account wearing a stunning pink eastern dress flaunting her new haircut and flawless makeup.

In a separate black and white post she told her followers that “life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.”

Uroosa’s followers were quick to appreciate the actress for her new look and kept on asking the secret of her smartness in the comments on her Instagram posts.

