Uroosa Solangi: Kashmore TikToker arrested for facilitating katcha dacoits

Kashmore police have arrested a TikToker, Uroosa Solangi, accused of luring young men into a honey trap and facilitating their abduction by dacoits in the riverine “katcha” areas.

According to police, criminal gangs operating in the katcha belt initially used fake female voices to trick people across the country into their hideouts for abduction.

After this tactic was exposed, they shifted to offering cheap vehicles as bait, abducting victims upon arrival and demanding hefty ransoms.

In the digital age, however, these gangs adopted a more sophisticated method — using social media influencers, particularly TikTokers, to ensnare victims.

Uroosa Solangi allegedly targeted young men from different cities by feigning romantic interest, luring them under the pretext of meeting in person, and then handing them over to dacoits.

Police said that Solangi has now been taken into custody on charges of facilitating honey-trap kidnappings.

Evidence retrieved from her mobile phones provides undeniable proof of her involvement in multiple abduction cases.

Investigators revealed that the accused would entice victims through video calls before persuading them to travel to the kacha area, where they ultimately fell into the hands of dacoits.