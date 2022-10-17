Urvashi Rautela grilled for plagiarising her TEDx talk

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is in the plagiarism soup yet again this time for her latest TEDx talk.

The supermodel-turned-actor is undoubtedly the favourite of netizens to roast at all times. The keyboard warriors seem to be on a constant hunt for Rautela to do any fumbles to stand their chance to grill the celebrity.

Days after being trolled for allegedly following cricketer Rishabh Pant to Australia, Rautela is back in the headlines, and this time with plagiarism accusations.

In happened so when the TEDx speech of Rautela delivered some time back was shared on social media this month. The social users claim that the Miss Universe judge for 2022 – given her past history – has picked up several excerpts from past speeches delivered by Isabel Allende, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dan Pink, Brené Brown and others for her talk and did not speak her thoughts and views.

Netizens supported their claims with several screengrabs of listicles which she copied the speech from and delivered as is without any alterations to it.

“Urvashi’s entire TedX talk is plagiarized from two articles about ted talks.. she’s literally reading out articles word for word,” wrote a user of the social news site, Reddit. “How did the audience sit through this?” Reacting to the Reddit post, a user wrote, “On-brand for her na. She just wants to be a troll. Her PR did that stunt na…where she copied Hollywood celeb tweets word to word.” “She just read out an article,” replied another, while a third wrote, “Can we literally cancel her already like please!” Also read: Urvashi Rautela says ‘sorry’ was not for Rishabh Pant It is pertinent to mention that previously Urvashi Rautela was found copying the tweets and Instagram captions of Hollywood biggies including Zendaya and Gigi Hadid among others.

