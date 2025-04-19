Urvashi Rautela faces heat over recent controversial remarks

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has landed in hot water after claiming that a temple in Uttarakhand is named after her — a statement that has drawn sharp criticism from people from all walks of life.

In a recent interview with presenter Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi Rautela spoke about what she referred to as the “Urvashi Temple” near Badrinath Dham, triggering widespread backlash and calls for official intervention.

During the interview, Urvashi Rautela stated, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is an ‘Urvashi Temple’ right next to it.”

When asked whether devotees go there to pray, she casually remarked, “Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It’s a temple, that’s what people do there).”

She went on to say that students from Delhi University not only pray at the site but also garland her photographs, affectionately referring to her as “Damdamamai.”

Urvashi Rautela insisted she was being entirely serious, urging sceptics to “read the news articles” for proof of her claims.

However, religious authorities have firmly rejected these statements. Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal, former religious officer of Badrinath Dham, dismissed the actress’s remarks as “misleading,” clarifying that the temple in question is a revered site dedicated to Goddess Urvashi from Hindu mythology — not Urvashi Rautela.

“It is one of the 108 Shaktipeeths and not her temple. Such baseless statements are unacceptable, and the government should take necessary action,” he said.

Amit Sati, President of the Brahma Kapal Teerth Purohit Society, also criticised Urvashi Rautela’s comments, explaining that the temple holds immense religious significance and is in no way linked to any individual.

“These remarks insult the sentiments of the devotees,” he added.

Villagers from Bamni and Pandukeshwar, where the temple is located, have also voiced outrage.

Despite the growing backlash, Urvashi Rautela continues to stand by her statement — further fuelling the controversy.