Urvashi Rautela’s mother prays for Rishabh Pant’s health; netizens react

Indian model and actor Urvashi Rautela’s mother, Meera got trolled for her social media post about cricketer Rishabh Pant.

A couple of days after the wicket-keeper of the Indian cricket team met with a road accident, Meera posted a picture of him on her Insta feed and prayed for his good health.

“Social media ki afavah ek taraf aur aap ka svasth ho ke antarrashtriya star par Uttarakand ka naam roshan karna doosri taraf, siddhilibaba aap par vishesh kripya kare, aap sab hi log bhi prathna kare, (Spreading rumours on social media is different and making Uttarakhand popular on the international level is different. May Siddhabali Baba bless you. Please pray for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery),” the celebrity’s mother wrote in the caption.

She also added the hashtags ‘God Bless You’ and ‘Rishabh Pant’ in the caption.

While her gesture was liked and applauded by many, there was a certain group of social users who couldn’t hold back from bringing up the history of Meera’s daughter Urvashi with the cricket celeb.

“Damadji likho (Write son-in-law),” an Instagrammer wrote in the comments, while another keyboard warrior addressed her as “sasu ma (mother-in-law).”

“Real id se aao (Do it from your own ID) Urvashi,” one of the social users joked.

Meanwhile, a cryptic Instagram post by Urvashi Rautela also drew attention earlier this week. The celebrity, who had often been associated with the cricketer in the past, posted a top shot click of herself dressed in white and wrote, “Praying,” in the caption with a dove and a white heart emoji.

Social users were convinced that the message coincided with Pant’s car crash, given the controversial history of the two.

India’s Rishabh Pant recovering, likely to miss Australia Tests

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant was hospitalised last week after being involved in a serious car accident near his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the sportsperson’s car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg.

