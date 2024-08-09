Urvashi Rautela opens up on ‘Ghuspaithiya’, says ‘People can relate to it’

The Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela in her recent interview opened up about her upcoming film Ghuspaithiya, expressing her excitement and the film’s relevance to present-day issues.

In a conversation with the Indian media, she shared her belief that the audience will strongly relate to the storyline. “I am very excited about the film. Everyone will like it. And people can relate to it a lot,” she said.

The film delves into the complexities of modern digital dangers and their impact on both personal and professional lives as well as also sheds light on the side effects of social media, highlighting the risks to trust and privacy in today’s digital age.

Discussing her role, Urvashi revealed that she portrays a very emotional character, and something which she has never done before.

Reflecting on the challenges of the role, she said, “This character is very challenging as well as interesting. Every second of the film is gripping. For all the audience who go to see the film, every moment is going to be very entertaining for them. And that is the power of our director, Susi Ganeshan.”

Urvashi also appreciate the director Susi Ganeshan for his dedication to the project, stating, “He has been working tirelessly every single day and night on this film since we started in 2019. Today is 2024, and our film is being released. So we need your blessings.”

Ghuspaithiya explores the impact of social media on people’s lives, a topic that has gained significant attention recently, especially with the rise of deepfake videos created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Urvashi addressed this issue, mentioning a specific video from the film that has garnered considerable attention.

‘Ghuspaithiya’ is directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by M. Ramesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy, and Manjari Susi Ganeshan. The film stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi.