Urvashi Rautela preps for Parveen Babi biopic amid fake casting claims

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela began the prep for essaying Parveen Babi after being dubbed a ‘liar’ over the casting reports.

After the industry insiders quashed her previous claims of playing the yesteryear actor Parveen Babi in her biopic, questioning about the makers of the title, Rautela subtly responded to haters with a glimpse of her preparation for the role.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the celebrity posted a brief clip on the feed, supposedly featuring the first page of the film script. Titled with the name of the late actor, the script mentioned Wasim S Khan and Dhiraj Mishra as the director and writer of the movie respectively.

“Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but i will make you proud #PB ~ UR,” Rautela wrote in the caption of the post. “Trust the magic of new beginnings.”

It is pertinent to note here that the actor attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France last month, for the purported biopic. However, the absence of any of the makers of the said film from the festival had raised suspicions over her claims.

In an investigation conducted by an Indian media outlet, industry insiders claimed that Rautela lied about the title, confirming that, “There is no such project being made.”

“She has not mentioned any detail about the project, and a photocall can’t happen just with the lead star, which shows the merit associated with her claim,” a source added.

“So, Urvashi was there all by herself, there was no producer, writer, director… It shows how much truth is in her claim,” another insider had asserted.