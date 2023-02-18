Urvashi Rautela reacts to Rishabh Pant’s health update

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela reacted to the health update of cricketer Rishabh Pant post his traumatic car accident.

Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted by shutterbugs at the airport when one of the cameramen asked her about Rishabh Pant, with whom, she was rumoured to be in a relationship in the past.

The paps questioned Rautela about the recent Insta post of Pant updating his loved ones about the recovery journey. She replied, “He is an asset to our country.” When the person continued saying that their good wishes are with the sportsman, the pageant winner added, “Hamari bhi, (Mine as well).”

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries on his head, back and leg, after being involved in a traumatic car crash near Roorkee in Uttarakhand, last year. Reportedly, the wicketkeeper of the Indian cricket team was on his way to his hometown from Delhi when his vehicle collided with a divider on the road and caught fire.

Rautela published a new picture of herself on her Instagram feed, a day after the cricketer was involved in the road accident and wrote, “Praying,” in the caption with a dove and a white heart emoji.

Moreover, her mother, Meera Rautela also prayed for the speedy recovery of the cricket celeb.

Later, when Pant was flown to the metropolitan to undergo surgeries at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital Mumbai, Rautela shared a picture from the same on her Instagram stories, leaving netizens convinced that she visited the hospital to see the former, given their link-up history in the past.

