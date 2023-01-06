Urvashi Rautela visited injured Rishabh Pant at Mumbai hospital?

The latest social media post of Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela sparked speculations that she visited injured cricketer Rishabh Pant in hospital.

After a bunch of cryptic posts in time with the traumatic car crash of Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, the pageant winner has now given all the more reasons for netizens to believe that her last few social media postings were directed towards the former, given the controversial history of the two celebs.

On Thursday, a day after Pant was shifted to Kokilaben hospital from Dehradun for further treatment, the actor posted an uncaptioned, monochromatic picture of the same hospital on her Instagram stories. She simply added the location stamp on her picture. The temporary post has social users convinced that Rautela visited the hospital to see Pant, with whom she has been linked in the past.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rautela published a new picture of herself on the feed, a day after the cricketer was involved in the road accident and wrote, “Praying,” in the caption with a dove and a white heart emoji.

Moreover, her mother, Meera Rautela also prayed for the speedy recovery of the cricket celeb.

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant was hospitalised last week after being involved in a serious car accident near his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, his car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire.

The cricketer suffered injuries to his head, back and leg.

Pant was flown to the metropolitan on Wednesday to undergo surgeries at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai, India, as confirmed by the cricket board BCCI.

