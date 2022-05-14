Urwa Hocane hits back at Aijaz Aslam

Showbiz A-lister Urwa Hocane called out veteran actor Aijaz Aslam after he claimed that the former has ‘attitude problems’.

For the uninitiated, Aijaz Aslam during a chat show outing was asked to name a ‘leading lady of showbiz’ who is ‘unprofessional’ and has ‘attitude problems’, to which he replied, “Urwa”.

“Although I haven’t worked with her, I have heard that it is Urwa Hocane,” he explained. “She gets very angry on the sets, quickly loses her temper, and even instructs the director on creative aspects.”

“I could be wrong. There are always two sides to a story but if this is true then I would say Urwa Hocane,” he concluded.

Now, the ‘Amanat’ actor has issued a statement in response to allegations made by Aslam. “This is my response to the baseless allegations circulating about me all over social media,” she noted. “I respect all my seniors in the fraternity including their opinions and advice but they too have a responsibility towards their younger counterparts and the effect their words can have on someone’s image, mind, and even work.”

“In all honesty, I am a creatively charged person which I proudly accept. And yes, I always indulge in healthy discussions with my directors or producers,” she added.

“I am sure he didn’t intend to harm me and didn’t realize how much it could blow out of proportion as I don’t know him in a personal capacity or have not even been a co-star with him in a single production.”

Meanwhile, Aslam clarified his stance with a text story on the photo and video sharing application. “I have been noticing the news doing the rounds on my clip about Urwa Hocane,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to clarify that I have never worked with her or been ill-treated by her. It was a multiple-choice question asked of me during a show and even in my answer, I said this is what people say but it might be wrong. Kindly don’t malign people on my behalf. Nothing but respect for all my industry colleagues here.”

