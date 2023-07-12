Urwa Hocane voices her take on the monotonous content; funny reel goes viral!

A-list actor-producer Urwa Hocane voiced her opinion on the monotonous content on air in a hilarious viral reel.

The prominent actor and star wife, Urwa Hocane, who has been very picky with her drama choices of late, spoke up about the repetitive storylines on TV these days.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon, the ‘Tich Button’ producer shared a humorous lip-sync reel on the feed, mimicking a funny script from a stand-up. “After reading 3 identical scripts with the exact same plot from different sources yet every production says, this one is going to get ratings,” Hocane wrote in the caption with a facepalm emoji.

Sharing the ‘identical’ story further, the actor mentioned that it is about a ‘glorified psychotic narcissistic toxic man’ and features a dominating mother-in-law, a damsel in distress, a vamp, ‘who keeps seducing the guy because they are a perfect match’.

The reel was watched by thousands of users of the social site and a number of them hailed the celebrity for freely raising her voice on the issues.

In other news, Urwa Hocane and her doting husband Farhan Saeed left netizens swooning as they celebrated the former’s birthday earlier this month, after putting separation rumours to rest with their mushy Eid-ul-Fitr clicks.

