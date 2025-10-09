US adds seven countries to visa bond list

Washington: The United States has expanded its visa bond program, adding seven countries whose citizens will now be required to pay a refundable bond of up to $15,000 when applying for a B1/B2 (business or tourism) visa.

Effective October 23, 2025, citizens of Mali, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, and Tanzania will be subject to the bond requirement. These countries join Malawi, Zambia, and The Gambia, which were added earlier this year.

Countries Subject to US Visa Bond Requirement:

Malawi – Effective August 20, 2025

Zambia – Effective August 20, 2025

The Gambia – Effective October 11, 2025

Mali – Effective October 23, 2025

Mauritania – Effective October 23, 2025

Sao Tome and Principe – Effective October 23, 2025

Tanzania – Effective October 23, 2025

According to the U.S. Department of State, citizens or nationals from these countries who are otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa must post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. The exact amount is determined during the visa interview.

How to Pay the Bond

Applicants will only be instructed to pay the bond after a consular officer deems it necessary. Once directed, they must submit Form I-352 and pay the bond via Pay.gov, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s secure online platform.

Warning: Do not use third-party websites to submit payments. The U.S. government will not be responsible for any money paid outside its official system. Additionally, paying the bond without explicit instruction from a consular officer will not guarantee visa issuance, and the amount will not be refunded.

Ports of entry

As a condition of the bond, all visa holders who have posted a visa bond must enter and exit the US through three designated ports of entry: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

“Not doing this might lead to a denied entry or a departure that is not properly recorded,” the department said.

When is the bond money returned?

The full visa bond amount will be returned automatically if the applicant follows all terms of their nonimmigrant visa status and the visa bond, which include: The visa holder departs from the US on or before the date they are authorised to stay in the country; or the visa holder does not travel to the US before the expiration of the visa; or the visa holder applies for and is denied admission at the US port of entry.