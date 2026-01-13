US advises citizens in Iran to exit country without delay

WASHINGTON: The United States virtual embassy for Iran has advised the American citizens in Iran to exit the country without delay as nationwide unrest continues to escalate.

“Leave Iran now,” the embassy said in a security alert, urging its nationals to plan for departing Iran without assistance from the US government.

“If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building,” it added.

The advisory urged US citizens in Iran to expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, “if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye.”

US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports, it said, adding that the Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality and would treat dual citizens solely as Iranian citizens.

“Showing a US passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone,” it added.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on “any and all” countries doing business with Iran amid a government crackdown on protesters.

While Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran if authorities there use lethal force to suppress the protests, he has also expressed willingness to explore the possibility of diplomacy with Tehran.

Reports indicated that Trump on Monday was briefed on several options to move against Iran besides conventional military airstrikes.

CBS News reported that the wide array of military and covert tools could include cyber operation options and psychological campaigns to disrupt Iranian command structures, communications, and its state-run media.

Citing two Pentagon officials, the broadcaster said cyber and psychological operations could be deployed separately or at the same time, though a final decision has yet to be made.

It also reported that Trump’s national security team was expected to discuss updated Iran options at the White House on Tuesday.