US again rejects regime change allegations

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Thursday again rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations of regime change, ARY News reported.

According to details, State Department spokesperson Ned Price brushed aside allegations of conversation on regime change in a meeting between former Pakistan’s ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed and Donald Lu.

He said that the US have consistently refuted these false and scurrilous rumors and the US don’t favor any one candidate or any one personality over another.

The US supports the broader principles, the principles of rule of law, of equal justice under the law.

Ned Price said that their only interest is in the interest of the Pakistani people and Pakistan’s constitutional system. What we favor is Pakistan’s constitutional system, he added.

Earlier, the US State Department Spokesman Ned Price rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s regime change allegations, saying the United States would not let “propaganda, disinformation” get in the way of its bilateral ties with Pakistan.

“We won’t let propaganda, we won’t let misinformation or disinformation get in the way of an important bilateral relation, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan,” he reiterated.

It is pertinent to note here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had accused the US of backing a conspiracy to remove his government through a vote of no-confidence.

