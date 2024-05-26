US airline launches world’s first dog-friendly flights

BARK, a dog toy company, signed a partnership with a jet charter service and launched BARK Air, the world’s first airline where the dogs are the VIPs.

This US airline offers a luxurious travel experience for both dogs of all sizes and their owners.

In the recent Instagram post, Bark Air shared the exciting news of their maiden flight, which took off from New York to Los Angeles on Thursday.

The post read, “Right now, at an altitude of 30,000 feet, there is a flight filled with dogs.” Picture it—an entire plane full of wagging tails and joyful woofs cruising above the clouds!

Take a look:

The ‘dogs-first’ philosophy makes BARK Air truly unique from the traditional flights where pets might feel like cargo.

“These dogs are not merely an afterthought, nor are they treated as cargo or a burden to the crew and fellow travellers,” the company proudly stated.

Every detail of the flight has been designed with canine comfort in mind, from cosy seating arrangements to in-flight doggy treats.