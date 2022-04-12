Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Web Desk

US airport machine asks passengers if they are terrorists

Netizens were baffled after a picture of a self-check-in-counter at a United States airport asking passengers if they are terrorists or not is viral.

The viral picture was shared by freelance journalist Asaad Sam Hanna on Twitter. The measure was taken as part of an “advanced level of security” of security against terrorist threats.   

“Advanced level of security at the US airport,” the caption read. 

In the following tweet, he wrote: “Next level: Just be honest, dude.”

There were mixed comments by netizens. 

“I really don’t understand how, since 9/11, our airport check-in has become more computerised, with much less human-to-human interactions,” a comment read. “Given past observations by agents who have noticed suspicious behaviour seems like a bad thing for security.”

“If you are (a terrorist), and you lie, it’s a way for law enforcement to bring additional charges,” she wrote.

However, there was a user who found the good in it as well.

The self-check-in kiosks and cameras at airports using artificial intelligence technology can be seen across the country. 

A report mentioned them using facial recognition technology which helps check biometric data of passengers who are arriving in the country.

