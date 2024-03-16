US Ambassador meets NA speaker, emphasises need for parliamentary cooperation

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Donald Blome on Saturday called on National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and emphasised the need for parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, ARY News reported.

In a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, Ambassador Blome called on Speaker Sadiq to discuss strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US.

“The meeting focused on a broad spectrum of issues concerning mutual interests,” the statement said. “Speaker Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, based on principles of mutual respect and trust.”

US Ambassador Donald Blome also congratulated Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election as the NA speaker.

A day earlier, US Ambassador Donald Blome held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues.

The statement said the two leaders met to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, including partnering with Pakistan on regional security, US support for continued economic reforms with and through the International Monetary Fund, trade and investment, education, climate change and private sector-led economic growth.

Ambassador Blome expressed US support for Pakistan’s democracy and the key role of an independent press.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed satisfaction on the present state of bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasising the need to maintain the positive momentum by regular convening of existing dialogue mechanisms, focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.

A number of issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, developments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which was raised forcefully by the prime minister.