US Ambassador Donald Blome lauds Maryam’s performance as CM Punjab

LAHORE: United States (US) envoy Donald Blome on Thursday lauded Maryam Nawaz’s performance as Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the US envoy met with Maryam Nawaz, congratulating her on becoming the first female Chief Minister of Punjab.

Ambassador Bloom expressed America’s desire to further strengthen economic ties with Pakistan, particularly in the fields of agriculture, industry, and IT. He praised Maryam’s people-friendly projects and initiatives, terming them “commendable”.

CM Maryam Nawaz assured the envoy of providing a secure environment for American investment in Punjab. She also welcomed US collaboration in various sectors, emphasizing that a stable government is crucial for steering Pakistan out of its economic crisis.

The Chief Minister also highlighted her government’s economic policies, which have led to a decrease in inflation.

