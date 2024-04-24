US Ambassador expresses optimism on Pakistan-IMF talks

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Ambassador Donald Blome on Wednesday expressed optimism regarding ongoing talks between Pakistan government and International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that positive feedback would encourage investors, ARY News reported.

The US Ambassador made these remarks during his meeting with Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani at Parliament House today.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in detailed deliberations on various aspects of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and the United States.

Chairman Senate appreciated the US government for its collaboration across various sectors and emphasized the need to enhance trade links for mutual benefit. He stressed the need for increased cooperation to boost trade volume.

Expressing Pakistan’s commitment to nurturing its long-standing friendly ties with the US, the Chairman Senate emphasised the importance of further promoting parliamentary relations between the two nations.

He underscored the pivotal role that parliamentary contacts can play in enhancing public and legislative engagement. Recognising the significant economic partnership between the two countries, Chairman Senate Gillani highlighted the US as Pakistan’s largest trading partner.

Ambassador Blome commended the new economic team of Pakistan and expressed optimism regarding the ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the IMF.

He praised the efforts of the Pakistan economic team and emphasized the potential for further economic cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

Acknowledging the positive economic indicators of Pakistan, the ambassador noted the downward trend in inflation and high dollar reserves, stating that the IMF’s positive feedback would encourage investors.

Pakistan is hoping the approval from the executive board which would pave the way for the country to receive funds of around $1.1 billion as its final tranche of the $3-billion SBA signed last year in June 2023.

He also highlighted the flourishing gaming industry in Pakistan and called for enhanced cooperation in the digital sector. Both discussed the importance of parliamentary contacts.

Chairman Senate appreciated the fact that a strong Parliamentary Caucus exists in the US Congress for promotion of bilateral ties and we are in the process of reconstitution of the friendship group as a consequence of the recent Senate elections. This would help promote mutually beneficial ties and give Parliamentary diplomacy a chance to build strong people-to-people contacts.

Chairman Senate underscored the challenges faced by students and businessmen in obtaining US visas and called for further streamlining the visa process.

The US Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and reiterated US support in combating terrorism, recognizing the significant impact of terrorism on the country.