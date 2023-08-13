US Ambassador felicitates people of Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Sunday congratulated the people of Pakistan on its 76th Independence Day.

In his statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad, the Ambassador said that the past year has been a testament to the strength of our relationship.

He said “We worked together on health, energy and climate to support the Pakistani people’s recovery from last year’s floods.

Looking forward, the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance is a transformative initiative between our two countries that will address environmental challenges, and create new jobs, industries and livelihoods for our people, he added.

Donald Blome further added that the United States and Pakistan will work to create a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future.

It is pertinent to mention here that the nation is celebrating the 76th Independence Day on August 14 (Monday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

A number of activities will be organised to highlight the struggle of forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities, including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.