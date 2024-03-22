US Ambassador, Musadik Malik discuss investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik and Ambassador of the United States, Donald Blome on Friday discussed technology transfer, investment opportunities, capacity-building initiatives in the energy sector, and regional projects.

During the meeting with Dr Malik, the ambassador extended his congratulations on assuming the office and expressed high hopes for the transformation of the energy sector.

The minister appreciated Ambassador Blome for always extending his support and reaffirmed that together, both countries can achieve shared energy goals. Ways and means to promote a sustainable carbon-friendly footprint, renewables, and green hydrogen were also discussed, said a news release.

Musadik Malik highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with the United States. He apprised the ambassador regarding Pakistan’s vast potential in the energy sector, particularly in the minerals sector.

Ambassador Blome informed the minister that a high-level economic dialogue is scheduled to be held in April in Washington, where energy-related matters, including minerals, would take centre stage.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and underlined the need to enhance trade and investment relations with the United States, besides exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors.

He said that American enterprises should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as well as bring innovative business ideas to the country’s economy.

During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan had enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the USA spanning over seven decades, which needed to be further strengthened.

He said that the top priority of Pakistan was to put its economy on the right track and overcome economic and security challenges. He highlighted that climate change was a global issue, and Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to its adverse impacts.