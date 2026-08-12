US and Iran agree over ceasefire extension: media report

The United States and Iran have agreed to extend the ceasefire before expiry of the 60-day deadline set under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, Turkish state media reported on Wednesday.

Turkish media citing sources said that the two sides have informed mediators about their consent over extension in the ceasefire.

The reported extension of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, just before the deadline due to expire on August 17.

The extension is being viewed as a significant development, preserving the truce reached after weeks of tensions and helping keep the regional stability intact.

The two sides have yet to decide about the time span of extension in the ceasefire.

Washington or Tehran didn’t officially comment over the reported extension.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan remained actively engaged with both countries since the agreement was reached.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently visited Tehran to convey a special message from the Pakistan’s leadership to the Iranian top officials.