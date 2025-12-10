US announces $1.25 billion financing for Balochistan

The United States has announced a major financial commitment of $1.25 billion through the US Export-Import (EXIM) Bank, aimed at accelerating economic development and investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the province of Balochistan.

The announcement was reinforced through a special message from US Embassy Islamabad’s Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie Baker, who asserted that the financing package will serve as a “game-changer” for both US businesses and local Pakistani communities.

According to the US Mission, the EXIM Bank financing facility will support large-scale American commercial participation in infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects across Balochistan.

The initiative is expected to create new employment opportunities, strengthen supply chains, and open doors for long-term public-private partnerships in one of Pakistan’s least developed yet strategically important regions.

Baker noted that the investment reflects Washington’s continued commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation and supporting Pakistan’s sustainable growth.

She highlighted that increased US private-sector involvement will not only enhance regional connectivity and energy security but also bring modern technology, standards, and expertise to local industries.

The United States has historically partnered with Pakistan in areas including education, energy, agriculture, and health.

The latest EXIM Bank financing represents one of the most significant economic steps taken in recent years to strengthen commercial ties and promote inclusive development in underserved regions like Balochistan.

US officials said the financing framework will facilitate American companies in exporting goods and services to Pakistan while enabling local communities to benefit from improved infrastructure, job creation, and enhanced economic prospects.

The initiative is part of the broader US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” and economic cooperation agenda, which focuses on expanding clean energy, climate resilience, and sustainable development.