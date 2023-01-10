US announces $100 million additional aid for Pakistan

Washington: The United States has announced an additional $100 million in aid to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The announced amount will be used for food, medical aid, agriculture and infrastructure construction.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ned Price said that the US is working to provide financial assistance to Pakistan.

Ned Price said that the US government has announced additional aid of one hundred million dollars, with which our share in aid has increased to more than two hundred million dollars.

The US State Department spokesman said that the recently announced $100 million will be used for food, medical aid, agriculture and infrastructure construction.

Ned Price further said that the rehabilitation of the victims in Pakistan is a continuous process.

It may be noted that Pakistan on Monday secured over $10 billion in pledges from international financial institutions, donor agencies and development partners for the rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction of flood-affected areas, during an International Conference on Climate Resilience.

The major pledges made at the conference, co-chaired by Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, included $4.2 billion from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), $2 billion from the World Bank, $1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $1 billion from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia, according to the state news agency.

