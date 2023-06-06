US announces $16m for flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) has announced further 16 million dollars for the flood affected areas, ARY News reported.

As per details, the USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman along with the US ambassador Donald Bloom visited the flood-affected areas in Sindh, where she met the impacted communities.

In Islamabad, she will meet with Pakistani officials to discuss flood recovery pathways, infectious diseases, global health security, malnutrition, and the nexus of climate change and health as the lead of the U.S. delegation at the U.S.-Pakistan Health Dialogue.

The USAID Deputy Administrator distributed food packages among the flood affected people and said that food crisis has worsened in the the flood affected areas.

She further said that the US had already given 200 million dollar for the flood affected areas and announce to release further 16 million dollar.

Read more: US govt announces scholarships for flood-affected students in Pakistan

Earlier, the United States (US) government announced 500 new scholarships for Pakistan’s university students from flood-affected districts ‘to assist them in completing their degrees’.

“The United States, through USAID, has supported scholarships for meritorious yet financially disadvantaged students to pursue higher education at top Pakistani universities,” stated a press releases issued from the US embassy.

It stated the US government, in partnership with the HEC, awarded over 6,000 scholarships through the Merit and Needs Based Scholarship Program.

“60% of those scholarships were awarded to women as part of the US government’s support for women’s higher education,” it added.