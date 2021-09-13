US announces $64 million in additional aid for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has announced nearly $64 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan from the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The USAID said in a media release that the funding will flow through independent organizations, such as the United Nations (UN) agencies and non-government organizations (NGOs), and provide life-saving support directly to Afghans facing the compounding effects of insecurity, conflict, recurring natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It stated, “For assistance to be effective, we will need an environment conducive to the principled delivery of aid, including the ability for both female and male aid workers to operate freely. This contribution underscores the United States’ commitment to the Afghan people.”

“Even before recent insecurity pushed people from their homes and increased needs, USAID supported a large humanitarian response for more than 18 million people in Afghanistan.”

“This additional humanitarian assistance will provide vulnerable Afghans with critically needed food, health care, nutrition, medical supplies, protection, hygiene supplies, and other urgently needed relief.”

USAID has also activated a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) – based outside of Afghanistan – to lead the US Government’s humanitarian response. The team is working with partners to provide aid and adapt programs in response to the new environment, said the USAID.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in his Twitter message, “The United States remains firmly committed to continue our robust humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. We are proud to announce an additional $64 million in humanitarian assistance.”

“The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor in Afghanistan, providing nearly $330 million this year alone. We will continue to help alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and call on other donors to step up their contributions to help deliver critical assistance directly to the people of Afghanistan,” USAID said in its press release.