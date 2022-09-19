US announces additional $2mn for flood-ravaged Pakistan

The United States has announced an additional $2 million for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) flood response efforts in Pakistan.

In a statement, US Ambassador Donald Blome said the humanitarian assistance will provide lifesaving items to flood-affected Pakistanis in three provinces.

The announcement comes as the people of Pakistan continue to grapple with the effects of extreme weather due to climate change, with torrential monsoon rains and floods displacing more than 33 million people and causing widespread destruction, damage, and over 1,400 fatalities.

Some 81 districts across the country have been affected, over half of which host Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, the UNHCR Representative to Pakistan, Noriko Yoshida welcomed the United States generous contribution. “For decades, the United States has steadfastly supported UNHCR’s work in Pakistan, and this contribution further bolsters our emergency response efforts.”

Earier, the United States announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance for Pakistan following severe rains and flooding.

