US announces additional $30m in flood assistance to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States has announced an additional $30 million in flood assistance to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing a press release issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad.

According to the statement issued by the US embassy, the new funding brings the United States’ total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity-building efforts to $97 million this year.

US Ambassador Donald Blome announced the additional funds during a visit with USAID’s implementing partner, ACTED in the Shikarpur district of Sindh, where he helped to distribute emergency shelter, latrine, and hygiene kits to flood victims.

Ambassador Blome also travelled to Makhno village where USG emergency shelter kits were being used as temporary housing by the flood-affected community. During the visit, he spoke with flood victims to learn about the impact of the flooding and understand their needs.

“The new funding will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected communities and enabling USAID to reach more than four million people,” the press release stated.

It further stated, “With the additional funding, the US government, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters”.

The new funding will also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winter kits to help families prepare as cold weather approaches. “The logistics support to partners will help accelerate the delivery of relief assistance to those in need,” it concluded.

Read More: Floods wreak havoc in 88 Pakistan districts: WHO official

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari thanked the US for its consistent support in this difficult time. “Assisting the flood victims across the country is still the single most important issue today,” he added.

 

