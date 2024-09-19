US announces english scholarship program for Pakistani students

KARACHI: The U.S. Consulate General celebrated the launch of the English Access Scholarship Program for 2024 in Karachi.

The program will provide English language classes to 200 students and aims to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in a globalized world.

Speaking at the launch event, Consul General (CG) Scott Urbom emphasized the significance of the program as a gateway to new opportunities and a brighter future.

“By enhancing their English proficiency, these students are opening doors to new academic and career prospects,” said CG Scott Urbom.

“The program will not only teach language skills but also foster an understanding of American culture and values.”

CG Urbom also expressed gratitude to the dedicated teachers, coordinators, and staff at Evolution, the program’s implementing partner, for their commitment to the students’ success, she thanked the academic partners of the program as well, which include Sindh Madressatul Islam University, University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhitshah, and Sindh Agriculture University, Umerkot.

Sponsored by the Regional English Language Office at the U.S. Mission in Pakistan, this two-year program offers English language training through afterschool and intensive English classes to academically gifted but economically disadvantaged students aged 13 to 20.

Through Access, students will gain an understanding of U.S. culture and democratic values, enhance their ability to contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and improve their chances of participating in future U.S. exchange and academic programs.

The English Access Scholarship Program is part of the U.S. government’s ongoing commitment to supporting educational programs in Pakistan and empowering young people to thrive in an interconnected world.

Since its inception in 2004 the program has benefited approximately 8,000 students across Sindh and Balochistan, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed on a global stage.

For more information on the English Access Scholarship Program, visit RELO page.