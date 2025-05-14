web analytics
US applauds Pakistan-India ceasefire, urges peace and diplomacy

Jahanzaib Ali
|

TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali is an accomplished multimedia journalist specializing in international politics and foreign policy. He serves as the Bureau Chief of ARY News in Washington D.C., offering deep insights into US-Pakistan relations. Contact: [email protected] | Twitter: @JazzyARY | YouTube: youtube.com/alijahanzaib

US has applauded the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India and has emphasised the need for peace and diplomacy for the solution of problems.

This was stated by the State Department, Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott while addressing a press conference.

“We welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend and commend both prime ministers for choosing the path of peace,” stated Pigott during the briefing.

“Our focus remains on encouraging direct communication between the parties to preserve regional stability.”

Regarding questions about the geopolitical implications, Pigott reiterated the administration’s commitment to peacebuilding efforts globally, highlighting President Trump’s role as a peacemaker and dealmaker.

Read more: 11 soldiers among 51 martyred, 199 injured in Indian aggression against Pakistan, ISPR

The spokesperson declined to speculate further on specific geopolitical developments, emphasizing the administration’s steadfast support for conflict resolution and peace initiatives.

The ceasefire, which came into effect over the weekend, marks a positive step towards reducing tensions between the two nations. The US government continues to monitor the situation closely while encouraging further dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan.

The announcement follows praise from President Trump, who hailed the decision as a testament to strength, wisdom, and fortitude on both sides.

Eleven soldiers and 40 civilians were martyred while 78 soldiers and 121 civilians sustained injuries during Indian aggression against Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, “On the night of 6-7 May 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks targeting innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly”.

