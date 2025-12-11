US approves $686m tech upgrade for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved a $686 million upgrade package for the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) F-16 fleet, according to a letter sent by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) to Congress.

The proposed sale comes as Washington, under President Donald Trump, appears to be warming up to Pakistan following his recent meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The DSCA notification has triggered a 30-day Congressional review period, during which US lawmakers are expected to debate the proposed F-16 upgrades for Pakistan.

According to the agency, the sale “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.”

The package includes Link-16 systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics upgrades, training, and comprehensive logistical support.

Link-16 is a secure, encrypted tactical data-link network widely used by NATO and approved partner nations, enabling military aircraft, naval vessels, and land units to share real-time tactical information.

The DSCA letter further stated that the upgrade will enhance Pakistan’s ability to address current and emerging threats by modernising and refurbishing its Block-52 and Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) F-16 fleet.

“These updates will provide more seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training. Refurbishment will extend the aircraft’s service life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns,” the notification added.

The agency also noted that Pakistan has demonstrated the capability to maintain its defence assets and “will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”