US Army soldier kills wife after celebrating his birthday

A US Army soldier killed his wife before hiding her body, posting distressing messages about her disappearance and helping his mother-in-law search for the deceased.

According to a foreign news agency, the US Army soldier Zarrius Ray Hildabrand reported that his wife Saria Hildabrand – a combat paramedic – went missing on August 7. He then took to Facebook to post a picture of her with “missing” written on it.

Moreover, he started looking for his wife with his mother-in-law Meredith Barney.

He got arrested after her body was found inside a storm drain near their apartment. There was a gunshot wound on the left temple.

In the missing complaint, The US Army soldier told police that they got hung over during his birthday celebrations on August 6, the day of the murder, adding that his wife left to work on foot.

Saria Hildabrand’s colleagues informed police that she did not show up for work and recalled them getting a text message about her leaving for duties from the accused.

One of Saria Hildabrand’s friends told police that she informed him that she had no plans of coming to work on her husband’s birthday.

Zarrius Ray Hildabrand denied sending the messages and had “no idea” how they got there.

Moreover, police found out that he visited a store thrice from where he purchased a mattress cover, bed sheet, spray bottle, hydrogen peroxide and marinara sauce.

He bought a trash can from a different shop.

When the authorities came to search the apartment, he allowed them to look in it except for under the bed by saying there were “embarrassing items” there.

During the lookout, they found a mattress with “saturated” blood on it. They also recovered a pillow in the storm drain with human remains under it.

It looked to be of the deceased.

Saria Hildabrand’s mother told the media that her daughter was an intelligent, jovial and fun person. She added that her daughter was paying money to get medical education.

