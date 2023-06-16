US asks Pakistan to let journalists ‘do their job’

The United States (US) has asked the Pakistani government to respect the role of journalists and allow them to perform their work without any restrictions.

In a response to a question by ARY correspondent Jahanzaib Ali, the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed the United States’ stance on press freedom and the role of journalists in democratic societies.

He emphasized that a free and independent press is crucial for healthy democracies, enabling informed decision-making and holding government officials accountable.

Miller urged the Pakistani government to respect the role of journalists and allow them to perform their work without undue restrictions.

In response to the former prime minister’s allegations against the United States, Miller clarified that as a private citizen, former premier status is no longer a matter of concern for the United States government.

He emphasized that Pakistani politics are solely the domain of the Pakistani people, who determine their political landscape according to their own constitution and laws.

The ban on media coverage of PTI chairman has ignited a debate surrounding press freedom in Pakistan. Critics argue that the restriction stifles transparency and the public’s right to access information about a prominent political figure.

As the situation unfolds, media organizations and journalists continue to grapple with the challenges posed by limitations on their ability to report on critical political developments.

The Pakistani government’s decision to impose the ban raises concerns about the broader landscape of press freedom in the country.